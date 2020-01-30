COTI Price Tops $0.0122 (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, COTI has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $743,583.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.03114678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,578,756 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

