Covesting (COV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Covesting has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $1,091.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covesting has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.03121869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00195668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00123053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.