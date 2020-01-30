COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COVTY. ValuEngine lowered shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC downgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

COVTY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546. COVESTRO AG/S has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.