Cowen Begins Coverage on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

CDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE CDAY traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after buying an additional 2,064,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after buying an additional 223,491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.