Cowen Initiates Coverage on Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.69% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.62.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $322.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.39 and a 200 day moving average of $351.66. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boeing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Boeing by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after buying an additional 115,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after buying an additional 113,858 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

