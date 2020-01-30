Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s current price.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,916. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $186.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52. Daseke has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.86 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Daseke by 3,804.2% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 4,428,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,314,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 253,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Daseke by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,865,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 789,100 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

