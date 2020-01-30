Crane’s (CR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Crane (NYSE:CR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. Crane has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.