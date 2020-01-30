Crawford & Company Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Crawford & Company in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRD.B. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $455.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.04.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.