Cream Price Up 2.6% This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Cream has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia. Cream has a total market capitalization of $27,896.00 and $146.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.01272579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00047973 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00203043 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00068062 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001883 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

