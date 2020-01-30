Cred (LBA) Market Cap Hits $13.48 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Cred token can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, OKEx and Huobi. During the last week, Cred has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $1.51 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, UEX, IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

