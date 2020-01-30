Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 146.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $213.13 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $199.83 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.36.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAP. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In related news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $762,745.90. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

