Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CACC stock traded up $5.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $466.84. 100,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $385.36 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $444.52 and a 200-day moving average of $453.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a current ratio of 29.49.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total value of $4,249,359.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $410.61 per share, with a total value of $513,262.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,437 shares of company stock valued at $64,889,469 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.