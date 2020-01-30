Credit Suisse Group Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $370.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.05.

LRCX stock traded up $14.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $313.10. The stock had a trading volume of 60,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,822. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $316.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $556,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,763. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $194,039,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Lam Research by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

