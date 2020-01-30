Credit Suisse Group Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $415.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 35.75% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. New Street Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.24.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $64.95 on Thursday, reaching $645.94. 17,917,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,262,144. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $594.50. The company has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,686,745 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.