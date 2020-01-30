Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

General Electric stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Electric by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,462 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,534 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

