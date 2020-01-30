Cree Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,769 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 919% compared to the typical daily volume of 468 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $4.52 on Thursday, reaching $46.17. 247,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,978. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cree by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,980 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cree by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Cree by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,421 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 16.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,459 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

