Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Insider Iain Ferguson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 502 ($6.60) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 434.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 388.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.17).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 21.80 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

CRST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 428 ($5.63) to GBX 449 ($5.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 412 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.72) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 412.45 ($5.43).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

