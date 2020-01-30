Critical Review: Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) vs. Consolidated Communications (OTCMKTS:CNSL)

Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Windstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Windstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Windstream and Consolidated Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Communications 1 1 1 0 2.00

Consolidated Communications has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Windstream.

Profitability

This table compares Windstream and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream -66.61% N/A -8.33% Consolidated Communications -2.10% -2.94% -0.32%

Volatility and Risk

Windstream has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windstream and Consolidated Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream $5.71 billion 0.00 -$723.00 million N/A N/A Consolidated Communications $1.40 billion 0.25 -$50.83 million ($0.42) -11.67

Consolidated Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Windstream.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats Windstream on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; premium broadband and video entertainment services under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems and home networking gateways; and sells computers and phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas. On February 25, 2019, Windstream Holdings, Inc. along with its 202 affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services, as well as rents customer premises equipment. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 902 thousand voice connections, 779 thousand data connections, and 93 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

