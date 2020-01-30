CrowdWiz (WIZ) Achieves Market Cap of $12,902.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $12,902.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007754 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.