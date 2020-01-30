Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stake Cut by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91,629 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 8.84% of Crown Crafts worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,793. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 7.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

