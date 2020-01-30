Crown (CRW) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,421.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and C-CEX. During the last week, Crown has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $2,421.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,477.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.10 or 0.04141071 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00681361 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000444 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,975,697 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

