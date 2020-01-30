Cryptaur (CPT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $8,849.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.05622422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025351 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016498 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034115 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

