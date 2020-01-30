Cryptocean (CRON) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $190,799.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.41 or 0.05610135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128636 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016348 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033967 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

