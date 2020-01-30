Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $44.61 million and approximately $85,694.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00007486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.40 or 0.05679785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00128717 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016323 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002608 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

