CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Tops $11.30

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $11.30 or 0.00119617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $106.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 101.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020710 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00037679 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.