CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,807,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,020 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of CSX worth $130,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

