Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Announces Earnings Results

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $92.68. The company had a trading volume of 568,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $106.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

