CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 2,426,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,656. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 37,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after buying an additional 493,662 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.