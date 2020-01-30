Cypress Energy Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Cypress Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 83.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Cypress Energy Partners to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

Shares of CELP stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Cypress Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 143.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

