D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of D. R. Horton in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 702,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,941,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $33,074,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $13,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

