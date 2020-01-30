D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 over the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $60.73 on Thursday. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

