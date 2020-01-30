D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,994. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.