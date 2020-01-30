DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NDSN. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.05. 58,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,575. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.82. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $176.85.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $72,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 15,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,194,000 after purchasing an additional 262,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $31,659,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 137,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.