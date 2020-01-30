DA Davidson Comments on Heritage Commerce Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,961. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 156,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,794,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 219,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson bought 8,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

