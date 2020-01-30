DA Davidson Comments on MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of MOFG stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.41. 204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,744. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $539.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

