DA Davidson Comments on SmartFinancial Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for SmartFinancial in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

SMBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 483,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 141,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 72.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

