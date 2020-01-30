DA Davidson Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Graco in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.21. 217,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. Graco has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $55.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

