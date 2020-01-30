DA Davidson Weighs in on Investar Holding Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Investar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Investar has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $228.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 6,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 129,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

