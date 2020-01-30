Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.06 ($58.20).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €43.23 ($50.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is €48.36 and its 200 day moving average is €47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

