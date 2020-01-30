Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Up 5.1% in January

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $572,264.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NYSE DAN opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

