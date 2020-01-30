Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.05. 3,834,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,310. Danaher has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.53.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

