Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.06-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.04. Danaher also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.80-4.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR opened at $165.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.63. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $166.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.