Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.34. Danaher also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.06-1.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of DHR opened at $165.22 on Thursday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $166.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

