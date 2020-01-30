DAOstack Trading Down 2.8% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $20,532.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03095258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00195239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

