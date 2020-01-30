Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 613,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DARE stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. Dare Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DARE shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dare Bioscience comprises about 0.0% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned about 0.30% of Dare Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

