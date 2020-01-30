Dassault Systemes (DASTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DASTY stock opened at $175.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.00. Dassault Systemes has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $181.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASTY shares. ValuEngine cut Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

