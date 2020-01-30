DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0194

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.39 or 0.05811124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00128684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.