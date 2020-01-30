DATx (DATX) Market Cap Hits $358,549.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 44.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One DATx token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Rfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, DATx has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. DATx has a total market capitalization of $358,549.00 and $364,456.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.03100587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00195497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Rfinex, HitBTC, Kucoin, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

