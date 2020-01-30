DAV Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $553,269.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $32.15 and $7.50. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $160,337.00 and approximately $553,269.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00716438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000931 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00067946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007117 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

