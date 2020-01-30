Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 16,751 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.45. 2,878,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

